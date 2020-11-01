Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 359,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS COCSF remained flat at $$4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.