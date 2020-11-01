Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.83.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group stock opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $92.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.