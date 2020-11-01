Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.51-1.54 for the period. Columbia Property Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.51-1.54 EPS.

NYSE CXP traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.58. 928,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Columbia Property Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.