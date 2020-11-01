Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.51-1.54 for the period. Columbia Property Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.51-1.54 EPS.
NYSE CXP traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.58. 928,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.11.
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Columbia Property Trust
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
