Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has $43.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut Concho Resources from a hold rating to a tender rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Concho Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Concho Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.36.

CXO stock opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth about $43,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 57.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 59.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 726.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

