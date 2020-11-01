Contrasting Anpac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) and The Competition

Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Anpac Bio-Medical Science to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.0% of Anpac Bio-Medical Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anpac Bio-Medical Science
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Anpac Bio-Medical Science Competitors
|-147.56%
|-36.43%
|-21.29%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anpac Bio-Medical Science
|$1.56 million
|-$14.52 million
|-1.98
|Anpac Bio-Medical Science Competitors
|$819.25 million
|$36.78 million
|63.56
Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Anpac Bio-Medical Science. Anpac Bio-Medical Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anpac Bio-Medical Science
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Anpac Bio-Medical Science Competitors
|266
|911
|1222
|91
|2.46
As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anpac Bio-Medical Science has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Anpac Bio-Medical Science rivals beat Anpac Bio-Medical Science on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile
Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.
Receive News & Ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.