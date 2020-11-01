Contrasting New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) & PetroQuest Energy (NYSE:PQUEQ)

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUEQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares New Concept Energy and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy -554.09% -12.28% -5.01% PetroQuest Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Concept Energy and PetroQuest Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $590,000.00 12.96 -$2.35 million N/A N/A PetroQuest Energy $87.10 million 0.01 -$9.55 million N/A N/A

New Concept Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PetroQuest Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New Concept Energy and PetroQuest Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PetroQuest Energy beats New Concept Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas. New Concept Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Realty Advisors, Inc.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. On November 6, 2018, PetroQuest Energy, Inc. along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

