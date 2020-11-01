Cornerstone Capital Inc. Acquires 851 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $137.11. 7,364,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,161,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

