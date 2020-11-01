Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,857 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 40.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.04. 15,200,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,179,039. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average is $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

