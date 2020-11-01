Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,209.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

