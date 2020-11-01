Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CVA traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. 5,443,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 457.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

