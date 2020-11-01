Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €47.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.71 ($56.13).

Covestro AG (1COV.F) stock opened at €40.97 ($48.20) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.65. Covestro AG has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €47.17 ($55.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Covestro AG (1COV.F) Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

