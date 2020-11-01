Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.11. Crane reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In other news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Crane by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,923. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

