Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.11. Crane reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In other news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Crane by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,923. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crane (NYSE:CR)

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit