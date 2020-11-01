Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €100.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €83.63 ($98.38).

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €81.26 ($95.60) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.55. Siltronic AG has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($180.24).

About Siltronic AG (WAF.F)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

