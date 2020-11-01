Credit Suisse Group Raises IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $199.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $199.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IAC. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.04.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC opened at $120.72 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $137.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 40,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,859.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $377,679.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $4,470,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, AXA grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.