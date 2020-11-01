Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius downgraded Cummins from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.10.

CMI opened at $219.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $231.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,508,000 after acquiring an additional 745,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after buying an additional 615,357 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Cummins by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,984,000 after buying an additional 482,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after buying an additional 243,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

