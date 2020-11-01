CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 385 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.04. 15,200,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,179,039. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

