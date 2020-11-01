D. B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,627 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.4% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Apple by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,293,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,423,668,000 after buying an additional 8,797,638 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Apple by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,357,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,083,650,000 after buying an additional 6,908,198 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $784,944,000 after buying an additional 5,010,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Apple by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,456,816,000 after buying an additional 4,893,053 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1,887.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

