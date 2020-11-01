DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.12% of DaVita worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of DaVita by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,506,000 after buying an additional 1,428,625 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,681,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,111,000 after buying an additional 290,339 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,019,000 after buying an additional 306,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DaVita by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,567,000 after buying an additional 114,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DaVita by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 504,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,271. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $92.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,177.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $332,049.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock worth $17,982,347 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

