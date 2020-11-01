DeFiner (FIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $455,994.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One DeFiner token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00004268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00080933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00204576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00030352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.01201413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000558 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner’s genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,166 tokens. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeFiner Token Trading

DeFiner can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

