Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.08 ($122.45).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €98.78 ($116.21) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €95.84 and a 200-day moving average of €89.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.52. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €40.47 ($47.61) and a twelve month high of €106.20 ($124.94). The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.