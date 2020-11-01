Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €104.08 ($122.45).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER stock opened at €98.78 ($116.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €40.47 ($47.61) and a fifty-two week high of €106.20 ($124.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €95.84 and a 200-day moving average of €89.85.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.