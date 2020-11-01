Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $205.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.82.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $197.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. KLA has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $223.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.95 and its 200-day moving average is $189.16.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that KLA will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $204,563.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $907,580.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $7,401,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,994 shares of company stock valued at $12,026,924. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $71,856,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in KLA by 26.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 224,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 47,462 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $17,546,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $13,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

