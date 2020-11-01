Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Markel (NYSE:MKL) Price Target to $1,100.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $925.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MKL. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,119.25.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of Markel stock opened at $932.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $988.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $967.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Markel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Markel by 1.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Security Asset Management raised its stake in Markel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 1,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Markel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.