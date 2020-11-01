Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $244.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $239.00 to $244.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.34.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC opened at $196.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.14 and its 200-day moving average is $199.44. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,503,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,958 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,967. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $701,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,743 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,086,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,676,000 after acquiring an additional 386,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $35,072,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.