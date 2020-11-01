Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RAIFY. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

RAIFY stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

