Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.70 ($7.88).

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at €7.90 ($9.30) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.62. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

