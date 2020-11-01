Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.70 ($7.88).

Shares of DBK stock opened at €7.90 ($9.30) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.62 and its 200 day moving average is €7.62. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.75).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit