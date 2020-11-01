Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.70 ($7.88).

Shares of DBK stock opened at €7.90 ($9.30) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.62 and its 200 day moving average is €7.62. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

