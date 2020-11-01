Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DHIL. BidaskClub raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

