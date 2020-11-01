DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) Given a €14.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.25 ($19.12).

Shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) stock opened at €9.88 ($11.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.20 million and a P/E ratio of 8.92. DIC Asset AG has a one year low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a one year high of €17.40 ($20.47).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

