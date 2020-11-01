DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €14.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIC. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.25 ($19.12).

Get DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) alerts:

Shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) stock opened at €9.88 ($11.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67. DIC Asset AG has a one year low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a one year high of €17.40 ($20.47). The company has a market cap of $796.20 million and a P/E ratio of 8.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.29.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.