DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.10-6.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-3.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.10-$6.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.18.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $4.42 on Friday, hitting $144.30. 1,855,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $151,695.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,912 shares of company stock worth $3,082,395. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

