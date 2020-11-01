Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $208.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $224.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

