DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of DRD stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $776.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $18.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.2072 dividend. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.