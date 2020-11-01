DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $124.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Argus raised DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.81.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,321,000 after purchasing an additional 177,932 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 621.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,406 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,602,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,259,000 after purchasing an additional 99,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,308,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,136,000 after purchasing an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

