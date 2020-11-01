DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.81.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 852.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

