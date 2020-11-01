Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNKN traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $99.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,821. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.85. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DNKN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.84.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

