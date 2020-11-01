DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given a €41.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.45 ($42.89).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) stock opened at €29.16 ($34.30) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 52-week high of €39.99 ($47.05).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

