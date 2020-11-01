Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in DaVita by 142.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,506,000 after buying an additional 1,428,625 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,681,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,111,000 after purchasing an additional 290,339 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,019,000 after purchasing an additional 306,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 27.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 504,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVA. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $92.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $332,049.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,350 shares of company stock worth $17,982,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

