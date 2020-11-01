Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,320 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,488,000 after buying an additional 666,431 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $88,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,980,000 after acquiring an additional 616,346 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7,365.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 622,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,482,000 after acquiring an additional 614,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,212,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,733,000 after acquiring an additional 351,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,337,386. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.