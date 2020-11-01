Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 19,360 Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000.

Shares of GLDI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,087. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

