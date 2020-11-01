Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $213,000 in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

PIE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 92,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,370. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $20.55.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

