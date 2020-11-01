Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.3% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 753,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,726,000 after buying an additional 196,747 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $2,498,086.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,769.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,791 shares of company stock worth $23,440,921 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,427,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

