Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 7,694 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 267,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 39.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 38.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after buying an additional 125,135 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,695,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,189. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

