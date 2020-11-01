Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 9,573 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 63.4% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 477,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 185,440 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 36,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 287,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in ONEOK by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,903,000 after acquiring an additional 223,799 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.00. 5,619,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,663. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

