Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $206,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,058 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,736,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.86. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

