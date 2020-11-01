DZ Bank Upgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to Buy

DZ Bank upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of BP from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.99.

NYSE BP opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $40.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BP will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. BP’s payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of BP by 1.1% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 390,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 50.9% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

