EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.08. The company had a trading volume of 211,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.26. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $148.27.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.22.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $228,106.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,425,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

