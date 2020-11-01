Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical updated its Q4 guidance to $1.42 EPS.

NYSE:EMN traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.84. 939,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average is $72.33. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

