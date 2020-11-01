Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVM. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $130,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,747,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 343,134 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 149,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. 63,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,223. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.