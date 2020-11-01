Eden (EDN) Hits Market Cap of $731,853.24

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Eden has a market cap of $731,853.24 and approximately $57,359.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. During the last week, Eden has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00080933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00204576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00030352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.01201413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000558 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

